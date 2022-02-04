Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €327.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been assigned a €327.00 ($367.42) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($365.17) price target on Linde in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €320.00 ($359.55) target price on Linde in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($303.37) target price on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($370.79) target price on Linde in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($343.82) target price on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €294.07 ($330.42).

Get Linde alerts:

LIN opened at €275.50 ($309.55) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €292.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is €275.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.21 billion and a PE ratio of 47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. Linde has a 52-week low of €199.35 ($223.99) and a 52-week high of €309.35 ($347.58).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.