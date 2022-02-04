LINK (LN) Price Hits $119.90

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for $119.90 or 0.00322342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a total market capitalization of $716.52 million and $870,091.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LINK has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00050688 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.67 or 0.07139314 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00055534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,106.64 or 0.99755025 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00054578 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK launched on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. The official website for LINK is link.network . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

