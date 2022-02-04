Lisk (LSK) Market Capitalization Achieves $224.99 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Lisk has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $224.99 million and approximately $27.42 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00004333 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00022663 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00016697 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001399 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001355 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.