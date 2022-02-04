Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Down to $2.87

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.87, but opened at $2.79. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 109,078 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYG shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 284,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 104,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

