LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of LMS Capital (LON:LMS) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of LMS stock opened at GBX 34.50 ($0.46) on Monday. LMS Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 29 ($0.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 37.97 ($0.51). The company has a market capitalization of £27.85 million and a PE ratio of 15.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
LMS Capital Company Profile
