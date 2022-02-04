LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of LMS Capital (LON:LMS) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LMS stock opened at GBX 34.50 ($0.46) on Monday. LMS Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 29 ($0.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 37.97 ($0.51). The company has a market capitalization of £27.85 million and a PE ratio of 15.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

LMS Capital plc is an investment company focused on small to medium sized companies. The Company’s investment objective is to optimize realizations from the investment portfolio and return the proceeds to shareholders. The Company’s investment portfolio consists of publicly quoted and private company investments in the United Kingdom and the United States held directly and through funds.

