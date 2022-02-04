loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 22,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,221,393 shares.The stock last traded at $3.77 and had previously closed at $3.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LDI shares. Raymond James cut loanDepot to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut loanDepot to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. The company had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 182,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,407.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 365.3% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 115,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 90,852 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,331 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at $1,547,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at $5,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

