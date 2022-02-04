Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Raised by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $389.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $358.10 and its 200-day moving average is $355.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

