Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,013,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,023,000 after buying an additional 65,817 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after buying an additional 88,775 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,058,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,163,000 after buying an additional 209,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after buying an additional 412,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.47. The stock had a trading volume of 726,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,003. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

