Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires 5,012 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after buying an additional 38,919 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 211.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.8% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 17.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS stock opened at $140.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $254.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.40. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.