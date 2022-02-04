Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires Shares of 29,090 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 466.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 262,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 216,134 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $18,194,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 214,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Asset Management L P CA lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Camden Asset Management L P CA now owns 334,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR opened at $70.91 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day moving average is $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.