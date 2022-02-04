Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,079 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.47.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT stock opened at $136.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.21 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.96.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

