Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Cuts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in eBay were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $57.19 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,927 shares of company stock worth $3,372,048. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.