Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Reduces Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 136.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in MetLife by 385.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 81.3% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MET opened at $67.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $70.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.63%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

