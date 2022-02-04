Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 14,689 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA decreased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,689 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 23,192 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,981,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,866,000 after acquiring an additional 988,406 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 158,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 41,385 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 5,691.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 878,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,146,000 after acquiring an additional 863,417 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KIM opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.31 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.