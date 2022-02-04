Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 819.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after acquiring an additional 51,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 11.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

