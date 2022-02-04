Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Boosts Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) by 393.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNAC. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,304,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,885,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,365,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,055,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,055,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares alerts:

NASDAQ DNAC opened at $9.85 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.