Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Has $242,000 Position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lowered its position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Atotech were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Atotech by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATC opened at $24.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Atotech Limited has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a PE ratio of -57.71.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. Atotech had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atotech Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

