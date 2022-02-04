Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Has $735,000 Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) by 393.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares alerts:

Shares of DNAC opened at $9.85 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.