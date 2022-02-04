Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New $325,000 Investment in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

CWH opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 3.01. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.27.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

CWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

