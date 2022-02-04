Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New Investment in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned about 0.29% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,011,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,527,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,517,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DNAA opened at $9.85 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.