Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Sells 5,000 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp reduced its stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in MBIA were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 28.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of MBIA by 58,493.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of MBIA by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MBIA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the third quarter worth $405,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MBIA alerts:

Shares of MBI stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. MBIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $804.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.11). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 140.00%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI).

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.