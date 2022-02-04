Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Takes Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 50.8% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,641,000 after acquiring an additional 283,034 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 45.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CWH opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.27. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 3.01.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

