Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Trims Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp cut its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Sonos were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonos during the second quarter worth about $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 60.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Sonos during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Sonos during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.46 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

