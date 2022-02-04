Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 199,865 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.71.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGV. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 855.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 85,570 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,058,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 188,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 74,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

