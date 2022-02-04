Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Short Interest Update

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the December 31st total of 26,830,000 shares. Currently, 25.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RIDE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.47.

Shares of RIDE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. 37,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,027,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15. Lordstown Motors has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $31.57.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Chuan D. Vo bought 1,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

