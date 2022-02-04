Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Shares Gap Down to $26.90

Loyalty Ventures Inc (NASDAQ:LYLT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.90, but opened at $25.21. Loyalty Ventures shares last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 957 shares traded.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Loyalty Ventures in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23.

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $169.26 million during the quarter.

About Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT)

Loyalty Ventures Inc is a provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions through its Canadian AIR MILES(R) Reward Program and loyalty business. Loyalty Ventures Inc is based in DALLAS.

