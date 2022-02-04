LuaSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $236,686.00 (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 4th. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $236,686.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00042149 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00109925 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 223,446,768 coins and its circulating supply is 139,683,717 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

