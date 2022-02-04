Lufax Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 12,191 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 657% compared to the average daily volume of 1,611 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lufax by 463.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 453.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the third quarter worth $116,000. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lufax alerts:

Shares of LU opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Lufax has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $18.30.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lufax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.74.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.