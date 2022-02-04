Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CEO Buys $217,200.00 in Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CEO Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $217,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Austin Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Austin Russell acquired 65,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $892,450.00.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $40.15.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,497,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,778,000 after purchasing an additional 173,414 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 130,218 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 249,774 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

