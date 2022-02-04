LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $105.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LyondellBasell's adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales beat. The company is expanding its key projects to leverage U.S. natural gas liquids. The high-density polyethylene (HDPE) project is expected to boost capacity and contribute to its margins. LyondellBasell is also expected to benefit from the construction of propylene oxide and tertiary butyl alcohol (PO/TBA) plant. The A. Schulman buyout will generate significant cost synergies. The polyethylene joint venture with Sasol will enable the company to expand core businesses. However, it is seeing challenges from higher feedstock and energy costs across a number of segments. Costs related to maintenance turnarounds are also likely to dent margins. Volume pressure is also likely to persist in the Advanced Polymer Solutions unit.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.13.

Shares of LYB opened at $100.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after buying an additional 5,083,693 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 169.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,217,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,001,000 after buying an additional 2,023,400 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,750,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,807,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after buying an additional 539,878 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

