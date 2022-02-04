LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Holdings Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,627,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,342,000 after buying an additional 389,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after buying an additional 539,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,885,000 after buying an additional 234,591 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,156,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $390,133,000 after buying an additional 132,443 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

LYB stock opened at $100.01 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

