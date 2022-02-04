M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MDC’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues missed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.3% and 6.2%. The company continues to be challenged by supply chain issues, material shortages and municipal delays. In fact, its fourth-quarter cycle times extended by nearly two weeks sequentially as the company experienced ongoing disruptions at various stages of the build process. MDC expects these issues to persist in the future. Also, it provided a tepid guidance for first-quarter 2022 deliveries. That said, favorable demand and pricing trends in many markets served, a lack of existing home supply, the build-to-order operating model and focus on more affordable homes are likely to position it well for 2022.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of MDC opened at $46.69 on Friday. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.98.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,797,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,178,000 after acquiring an additional 321,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,857,000 after buying an additional 147,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,863,000 after buying an additional 172,262 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after purchasing an additional 217,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after purchasing an additional 206,400 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

