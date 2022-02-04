M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Trading Down 4.9%

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)’s stock price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.25 and last traded at $49.53. 5,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 371,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.45. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,448,000 after purchasing an additional 141,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 11.6% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,476,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,316,000 after purchasing an additional 153,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,831,000 after buying an additional 47,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,755,000 after purchasing an additional 22,385 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.