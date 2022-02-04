Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 47.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,934,000 after acquiring an additional 57,069 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Cigna by 140.1% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 53,117 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cigna by 10.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,750,000 after purchasing an additional 120,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 27.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $217.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.24 and its 200-day moving average is $216.73. The company has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.52.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.