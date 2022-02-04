Mackay Shields LLC Has $12.03 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Altria Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of $92.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.