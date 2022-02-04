Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,292,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,641,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,120,545,000 after acquiring an additional 292,767 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in 3M by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 82,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.57.

NYSE:MMM opened at $164.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $160.54 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. 3M’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

