Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 78,505.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Equinix by 95.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,504 shares of company stock valued at $15,244,602. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equinix from $939.00 to $888.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $866.33.

Equinix stock opened at $712.91 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $781.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $804.08. The company has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

