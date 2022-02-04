Mackay Shields LLC Sells 5,401 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.75. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

