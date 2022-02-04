Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,340 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $21,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,109,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 30.6% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,998 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,066,000 after purchasing an additional 92,854 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $440,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments stock opened at $144.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.14. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.81.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

