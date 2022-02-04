Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $17,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestline Management LP grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 17,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,944,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,054,000 after buying an additional 97,100 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

UTHR opened at $198.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $155.71 and a 12 month high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total transaction of $1,136,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $619,498.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,043 shares of company stock valued at $10,810,326 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

