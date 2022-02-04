Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $19.81 Million Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,564 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $19,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,402,000 after acquiring an additional 163,284 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $1,038,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 396,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EVERTEC by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,185,000 after acquiring an additional 575,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in EVERTEC by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of EVTC opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $51.06.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.