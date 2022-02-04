Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $20.75 Million Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $20,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 45,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 322.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 20,296 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 46,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $121,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $247,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,598 shares of company stock worth $2,764,208 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $64.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

