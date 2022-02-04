Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 128,134 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 81.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 128,134 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $17,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 9,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,956,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Stephens increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Edward Jones cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $686.64.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $660.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $670.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $634.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $428.79 and a 1 year high of $710.86.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total value of $4,834,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

