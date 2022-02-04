Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,003 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $22,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INVH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 160.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,114,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,692 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth about $102,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth about $37,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH opened at $42.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.17.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.77.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

