Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 398,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,621 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of M. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 122.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Macy’s by 167.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Macy’s by 93.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter worth $126,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

M opened at $25.07 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

