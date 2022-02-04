Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 46,194 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 23.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46,194 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 28.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 212,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Cameco by 8.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Cameco by 663.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -273.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Several research analysts have commented on CCJ shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

