Madison Asset Management LLC Buys 6,273 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Summit Materials by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,010,000.

A number of research firms have commented on SUM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of SUM opened at $34.36 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $662.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

