Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter valued at $83,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average of $64.20. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

