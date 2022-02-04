Madison Asset Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 20.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 206,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,641 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRFS. Barclays PLC grew its position in Grifols by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56,818 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Grifols in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,042,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in Grifols by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 492,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 224,200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 8,984.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Grifols stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.43. Grifols, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.85) to €11.00 ($12.36) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

