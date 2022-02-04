Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 6,201 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

Shares of OSW stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

